Outside Lands Announces A Bubble Tea Party For 2018
As the Outside Lands Music Festival approaches we've been getting more announcements in the lead up to the big weekend in Golden Gate Park. Last week they gave us the comedy lineup for this year's Barbary Tent.
We've got stand-up, improv, podcasts, a collaborative performance of the music from the films of Wes Anderson... See @chelsanity, @michelleisawolf, @dopequeenpheebs and more at The Barbary. #OutsideLands . . . #Comedy #Music #TheBarbary #SanFrancisco #Festival #Fest
And now they've announced a Bubble Tea Party amongst the trees in McLaren Pass.
It's tea time! Prepare to experience a new kind of tea party in the wooded wonderland of McLaren Pass. #OutsideLands . . . #SanFrancisco #Tea #TeaParty #Art #Music #Food #Festival #Fest #Summer
In what appears to be an 'Alice In Wonderland'-inspired area of the festival you'll be able to enjoy all sorts of teas & curiousities as you lounge. The area is also one you'll want to check out at night as Outside Lands promises a "glow-in-the-dark party fit for a Mad Hatter".
For more info & tickets head to sfoutsidelands.com.