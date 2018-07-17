Outside Lands Announces A Bubble Tea Party For 2018

As the Outside Lands Music Festival approaches we've been getting more announcements in the lead up to the big weekend in Golden Gate Park. Last week they gave us the comedy lineup for this year's Barbary Tent.

And now they've announced a Bubble Tea Party amongst the trees in McLaren Pass.

In what appears to be an 'Alice In Wonderland'-inspired area of the festival you'll be able to enjoy all sorts of teas & curiousities as you lounge. The area is also one you'll want to check out at night as Outside Lands promises a "glow-in-the-dark party fit for a Mad Hatter".

For more info & tickets head to sfoutsidelands.com.