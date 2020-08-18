Outside Lands Announces Lineup For Virtual Inside Lands Festival

Outside Lands won't be back in Golden Gate Park until August 6-8, 2021, but to hold us over the festival is hosting Inside Lands with arhcival footage from the 12 year history of Outside Lands, live performances, interviews, and more.

The lineup includes several artists who will be playing next year's festival include ZHU, mxmtoon, Brittany Howard, Sofi Tukker and more.

The streams kick off each day (August 28-29) at 4PM PST exclusively on Twitch.

Tickets for the 2021 festival are on sale now.