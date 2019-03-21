Outside Lands To Announce 2019 Lineup On Tuesday March 26th
Eager Beaver tickets have sold out & Outside Lands has announced that their 2019 lineup will be revealed on Tuesday March 26th! The festival returns to San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on the weekend August 9 - 11.
We'll have your chances at 3-day passes all week starting Monday March 25th. You can also try to win passes by guessing who will be on the lineup on the Outside Lands Instagram:
Think you know who's playing #OutsideLands? Make your predictions for a chance to win a pair of 3-day tickets! Follow the link in Instagram Stories for more details. . . . (--: @jermcohen) #sanfrancisco #festival #california #music