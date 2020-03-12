Outside Lands 2020 Lineup Clues - Who Might We See In Golden Gate Park This August

While we don't know who will be at Outside Lands 2020 in Golden Gate Park from August 7th - 9th, 2020, or exactly when the lineup will drop, Ranger Ruth & Ranger Dave have been dropping hints as to who we might see there.

Here's the clues:

This one seems to suggest a band you might have seen at ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2019:

Here's another:

Someone who previously played with their band, but will perform as a solo act this time:

A rapper who had a much-talked about GRAMMYs performance in January:

A producer from the Bay Area:

A mask-wearing country artist:

Eager Beaver tickets are currently on sale and you can win 3-day passes during ALT 105.3's Thursday Ticket Takeover.

Outside Lands also has announced that tickets will be refunded for this year's festival if it rescheduled or canceled.