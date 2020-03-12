Outside Lands 2020 Lineup Clues - Who Might We See In Golden Gate Park This August

While we don't know who will be at Outside Lands 2020 in Golden Gate Park from August 7th - 9th, 2020, or exactly when the lineup will drop, Ranger Ruth & Ranger Dave have been dropping hints as to who we might see there.

Here's the clues:

This one seems to suggest a band you might have seen at ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night 2019:

This band may be current, but they’re as classic as The Breakfast Club! Do you know who it is? #OutsideLands

Here's another:

Ranger Ruth gave clues as to who this epic band is, but Ranger Dave is still scratching his head. Who do you think it is?

Someone who previously played with their band, but will perform as a solo act this time:

Can you guess who the southern belle is that Ranger Ruth is hinting at?

A rapper who had a much-talked about GRAMMYs performance in January:

Ranger Ruth is Droppin’ Seeds of info, but Ranger Dave still can’t figure out who’s playing #OutsideLands! What’s your guess?

A producer from the Bay Area:

Ranger Dave is having trouble figuring out which artist Ranger Ruth is hinting at here. Can you help him out? #OutsideLands

A mask-wearing country artist:

Ranger Ruth made an unusual sighting in Golden Gate Park, which can only mean one thing… #OutsideLands is coming! Who do you think she saw?!

Eager Beaver tickets are currently on sale and you can win 3-day passes during ALT 105.3's Thursday Ticket Takeover.

Outside Lands also has announced that tickets will be refunded for this year's festival if it rescheduled or canceled.

