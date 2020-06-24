Outside Lands Cancels 2020 Festival; Announces Lineup For 2021

The annual Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has announced that it will not be held as previously scheduled on August 7 - 9, 2020. The festival has announced their lineup for 2021's festival set to take place August 6 - 8, 2021. Here's the lineup:

Tame Impala

Lizzo

The Strokes

Tyler, the Creator

Vampire Weekend

J Balvin

Kehlani

The 1975

ZHU

Young Thug

Khruangbin

Beach House

Bonobo

Nelly

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Melanie Martinez

Polo & Pan

Big Thief

TroyBoi

Angel Olsen

SOFI TUKKER

Earthgang

Tones and I

EOB

Sharon Van Etten

Marc Rebillet

A R I Z O N A

JPEGMAFIA

Dr. Dog

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Trevor Daniel

070 Shake

The Midnight

Moses Sumney

mxmtoon

Hinds

Caroline Polachek

Crooked Colours

Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever

Scarypoolparty

J.Phlip

Marc E. Bassy

Cam

3-day passes go on sale Thursday (6/25) at 10AM at sfoutsidelands.com.