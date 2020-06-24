Outside Lands Cancels 2020 Festival; Announces Lineup For 2021
Lizzo, Tame Impala, The Strokes, The 1975, Vampire Weekend and more
The annual Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park has announced that it will not be held as previously scheduled on August 7 - 9, 2020. The festival has announced their lineup for 2021's festival set to take place August 6 - 8, 2021. Here's the lineup:
To Our Outside Lands Community We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands. After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020. In what has been a disappointing year for concertgoers and the music industry alike, Outside Lands is looking to the future. We all miss the much-needed community and positivity that comes with our annual celebration in San Francisco and we look forward to bringing the music back in 2021. We are filled with excitement, hope, and anticipation as we announce our lineup for NEXT year’s festival, returning August 6-8, 2021. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, June 25 at 10am PT. We can’t wait to be back in Golden Gate Park with you, enjoying the best in music, food, beer, wine, art, cannabis and more for what we know will be our best year yet. The health and safety of the Outside Lands and San Francisco communities have always been and will continue to be our top priority. We are in close contact with local and state officials, working together to create the safest possible environment for you, our fans. For those Eager Beavers who purchased 2020 passes, we encourage you to hold on to them as they will be honored for the 2021 festival. Passholders choosing to rollover to 2021 will be treated to exclusive contesting for upgrades, giveaways and more throughout the coming year. If you are unable to attend the new date, you have until July 24 to request a full refund. We thank you for your patience, love and support. - The Outside Lands Festival Team Link in bio. #OutsideLands
- Tame Impala
- Lizzo
- The Strokes
- Tyler, the Creator
- Vampire Weekend
- J Balvin
- Kehlani
- The 1975
- ZHU
- Young Thug
- Khruangbin
- Beach House
- Bonobo
- Nelly
- Brittany Howard
- Burna Boy
- Melanie Martinez
- Polo & Pan
- Big Thief
- TroyBoi
- Angel Olsen
- SOFI TUKKER
- Earthgang
- Tones and I
- EOB
- Sharon Van Etten
- Marc Rebillet
- A R I Z O N A
- JPEGMAFIA
- Dr. Dog
- Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness
- Trevor Daniel
- 070 Shake
- The Midnight
- Moses Sumney
- mxmtoon
- Hinds
- Caroline Polachek
- Crooked Colours
- Rolling Blackout Coastal Fever
- Scarypoolparty
- J.Phlip
- Marc E. Bassy
- Cam
3-day passes go on sale Thursday (6/25) at 10AM at sfoutsidelands.com.
- Payment plans are being offered for 3-day passes. $99 down now, no more payments until 2021!
- There are 3 Price Levels for GA and VIP passes – the sooner you purchase, the lower the price
You can also score 3-day passes during ALT 105.3's Thursday Ticket Takeover on 6/25 & 7/2. Listen for the keyword to text in to 415-478-5483 every hour (7AM-7PM)