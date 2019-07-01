Outdoor Movie Series Announced At San Francisco Parks
July 1, 2019
Sundown Cinema returns for 2019 from the San Francisco Parks Alliance, DoTheBay, & Alamo Drafthouse. They'll be showing movie across SF parks from July - October.
-- JUST ANNOUNCED --⠀ ⠀ Sundown Cinema is back with free outdoor films across SF parks all summer long! ☀️-- Enjoy food, drinks, and film selections that celebrate the character and beauty of our city parks. ------ Join us for the kick-off next Friday, July 12 at Dolores Park for the original STAR WARS!⠀ ⠀ -- RSVP at link in bio to be entered to win reserved seating + special prizes!
Here's the schedule breakdown:
- Friday July 12: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope @ Dolores Park
- Thursday July 25: Hook @ Alamo Square
- Friday August 23: Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse @ Union Square
- Friday September 6: Bohemian Rhapsody @ Jerry Garcia Amphitheater
- Friday Septembr 27: Space Jam @ India Basin Shoreline Park
- Thursday October 3: Mean Girls @ Marina Green (on Mean Girls Day)
- Friday October 18: People's Choice Halloween Film @ Dolores Park
For more info & to RSVP for screenings head to DoTheBay. All screenings begin at 5 PM or 6 PM.