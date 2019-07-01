Outdoor Movie Series Announced At San Francisco Parks

Sundown Cinema returns for 2019 from the San Francisco Parks Alliance, DoTheBay, & Alamo Drafthouse. They'll be showing movie across SF parks from July - October.

Here's the schedule breakdown:

Friday July 12: Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope @ Dolores Park

Thursday July 25: Hook @ Alamo Square

Friday August 23: Spider-Man Into The Spider-verse @ Union Square

Friday September 6: Bohemian Rhapsody @ Jerry Garcia Amphitheater

Friday Septembr 27: Space Jam @ India Basin Shoreline Park

Thursday October 3: Mean Girls @ Marina Green (on Mean Girls Day)

Friday October 18: People's Choice Halloween Film @ Dolores Park

For more info & to RSVP for screenings head to DoTheBay. All screenings begin at 5 PM or 6 PM.