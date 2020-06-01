Outdoor Dining & In-Store Shopping To Be Allowed In Santa Clara County Starting June 5th

As San Jose & Santa Clara implement curfews for the remainder of the week, Santa Clara County is planning to loosen restrictions starting Friday June 5th as the county continues to reopen.

Santa Clara county amendments to the current Shelter in Place Order, effective Friday, June 5th: in-store retail, outdoor dining, all manufacturing, small service businesses, childcare and summer programs, as well as religious, cultural, and civic activities will be allowed. — Maria Medina (@MariaKPIX) June 2, 2020

What is allowed in Santa Clara County beginning Friday includes:

Outdoor dining

In-store retail shopping

Religious services no larger than 25 people

Summer programs like summer camps (limited to groups of 12)

No-contact in-home services and low-contact businesses

Public swimming pools with modifications

San Jose's West Wind Drive-In is closed this week, however, due to San Jose's nightly curfew.