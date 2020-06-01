Outdoor Dining & In-Store Shopping To Be Allowed In Santa Clara County Starting June 5th

More of Santa Clara County reopens Friday

June 1, 2020
Outdoor dining

John Moore

Bay Area News

As San Jose & Santa Clara implement curfews for the remainder of the week, Santa Clara County is planning to loosen restrictions starting Friday June 5th as the county continues to reopen.

What is allowed in Santa Clara County beginning Friday includes:

  • Outdoor dining
  • In-store retail shopping
  • Religious services no larger than 25 people
  • Summer programs like summer camps (limited to groups of 12)
  • No-contact in-home services and low-contact businesses
  • Public swimming pools with modifications

San Jose's West Wind Drive-In is closed this week, however, due to San Jose's nightly curfew.

Santa Clara County
Reopening