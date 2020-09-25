San Francisco introduces guidelines for outdoor concerts - won't allow performers to sing

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has announced guidelines that will allow for outdoor concerts to take place in San Francisco and it's free to apply for the JAM (Just Add Music) Permit.

Arts, entertainment & nightlife businesses are at risk of permanent closure due to COVID-19. To help these businesses survive, we've created a streamlined & *free* permit to support safe outdoor entertainment at places like @SharedSpacesSF #JustAddMusicSF pic.twitter.com/cgMDHmASbR — London Breed (@LondonBreed) September 25, 2020

Breed says this is being done to help entertainment & nightlife businesses in the City stay in business and here's a bit more on how it works:

Events must be outdoors and these are the types of performances that can receive approval:

Live music like a band or DJ

Theater, comedy or dance performance

Fashion show

Amplified speech

Amplified sound without a performer, like pre-recorded music or sound on a patio

Film/TV screening with amplified sound

& here's who can apply for the JAM permit:

Shared Spaces permit locations

Public Works’ Café Tables and Chairs Permit locations

Activity on outdoor private business property (e.g., patios, rooftops, parking lots)

Farmers Markets

Gyms holding outdoor fitness classes

Drive-in gatherings

Gatherings can be no longer than 2 hours, or 4 hours depending the type (Outdoor dining, Farmer's Market, etc...)

Here are the rules for performers:

No singing, shouting, or playing wind or brass instruments. These activities increase the risk of aerosol transmission of COVID-19.

All performers and staff have to use face coverings.

Each performer must fit in the performance area and keep a distance of at least 6-feet from other people.

You are allowed up to 6 hours per day, including soundcheck.

You can’t play outdoor sound equipment before 9 am or after 10 pm.

You will need to follow the approved sound limit.

You can apply for the permit and read more rules here.