Outdoor Barbershop And Beer Garden Opening In SF This Week
At Soma StrEat Food Park
Soma StrEat Food Park, a spot known for bringing the best food trucks in the Bay around for daily lunches and weekly events like grilled cheese festivals, matcha festivals, and so much more has teamed up the Barber Collective to launch an outdoor spot haircuts, food, and beer.
When you support a small business, you’re supporting a dream ---- We’re doing our part to get the #SanFrancisco barber community back on their feet. Grand opening is this Wednesday September 2nd, book your appointment in the link in our bio. #outdoorbarbershop #newnorm
Outdoor haircuts can begin in San Francisco on September 1st and this space opens on Wednesday September 2nd.
Mandatory masks, extra sanitization, touchless payment, and outdoor cuts make customer safety and physical distancing a breeze inside the 18,000 square foot space. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome, and entourages should feel free to enjoy eats from the food trucks and drinks from the bar in addition to haircuts.
Food trucks on site include:
- Porkie SF
- Nucha Empanadas
- Firetrail Pizza
- StrEat Brew Bar
Initial dates of operation are 9/2,9/3, 9/6, 9/10 & 9/13. You can book an appointment here.