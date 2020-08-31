Outdoor Barbershop And Beer Garden Opening In SF This Week

Soma StrEat Food Park, a spot known for bringing the best food trucks in the Bay around for daily lunches and weekly events like grilled cheese festivals, matcha festivals, and so much more has teamed up the Barber Collective to launch an outdoor spot haircuts, food, and beer.

Outdoor haircuts can begin in San Francisco on September 1st and this space opens on Wednesday September 2nd.

Mandatory masks, extra sanitization, touchless payment, and outdoor cuts make customer safety and physical distancing a breeze inside the 18,000 square foot space. Appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are welcome, and entourages should feel free to enjoy eats from the food trucks and drinks from the bar in addition to haircuts.

Food trucks on site include:

Porkie SF

Nucha Empanadas

Firetrail Pizza

StrEat Brew Bar

Initial dates of operation are 9/2,9/3, 9/6, 9/10 & 9/13. You can book an appointment here.