The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Will Turn Into An AirBNB In August
Perhaps you're heading to Chicago for Lollapalooza this August and need a last-minute place to stay? Well, that's where one of the Oscar Mayer Wiernermobiles will be posted up for four nights and you have the chance to stay in it.
You know we had to go big for #NationalHotDogDay! So, we turned America’s favorite 60-wiener-long (27 foot) -- on wheels into a place to rest your head. Set a reminder for next Wednesday, when booking opens on Airbnb and become one of the first guests in the Wienermobile! -- Link in bio!
The 1 bed/1 bath fits two guests and will be available for one night stays between August 1 - 4. That is, if you're lucky enough to secure one when they become available on July 24th here.
Reservations will be rolled over the course of the day on the 24th and you'll have to keep checking back to see about availabilty.
Your stay also comes with a fridge full of hot dogs, a roller grill, Wienermobile-inspired art & more. Oh, and here's the Lollapalooza lineup:
You wanted it, you got it. Here's your 2019 #Lolla Lineup by Day. See which days your favorite artists will perform and grab your 1-Day tickets NOW!