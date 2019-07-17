The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Will Turn Into An AirBNB In August

Perhaps you're heading to Chicago for Lollapalooza this August and need a last-minute place to stay? Well, that's where one of the Oscar Mayer Wiernermobiles will be posted up for four nights and you have the chance to stay in it.

The 1 bed/1 bath fits two guests and will be available for one night stays between August 1 - 4. That is, if you're lucky enough to secure one when they become available on July 24th here.

Reservations will be rolled over the course of the day on the 24th and you'll have to keep checking back to see about availabilty.

Your stay also comes with a fridge full of hot dogs, a roller grill, Wienermobile-inspired art & more. Oh, and here's the Lollapalooza lineup: