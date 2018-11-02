Oscar Mayer Takes A Stance - Says Hot Dogs Are Sandwiches

November 2, 2018
Dallas
Brian Enright | Dreamstime.com

Food & Drink

The "is a hot dog a sandwich?" debate has gotten back to Oscar Mayer & they have declared that a hot dog is indeed, a sandwich. They've stuck with this stance despite many trying to change their mind so far.

They gave people 24 hours to call a hotline to express why hot dogs shouldn't be considered sandwiches and now that time is up they've doubled down on their stance. Going so far as to rename the famous Wienermobile as the Sandwichmobile.

Their head of marketing, Gregory Guidotti, states that the dictionary describes a hot dog as a sandwich "consisting of a frankfurter in a split roll." So they're really not backing down on the controversial claim. 

Oscar Mayer
Sandwich