Oscar Mayer Is Hiring Weinermobile Drivers For 2020
Think you've got what it takes to be a WEINERMOBILE NAVIGATOR, Oscar Mayer is ready to hire that they are hiring twelve individuals to drive their six Weinermobiles around the country in 2020.
Hotdogger applications are officially open -- Click the link in our bio if you’re a recent college grad and seeing the country behind America’s favorite hot dog on wheels is your idea of a year well spent ------
Now, before you march into your current bosses office and threaten to walk out in a trail of mustard and relish, here's what you'll be grilled on. The Hotdogger doesn't just drive, oh no. The Hotdogger will travel from coast-to-coast visiting servicemen and women, grocery stores, charity events, and much, much more. So, the ideal Hotdogger will need a bachelor's degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing. After all, you aren't being hired just to be a person driving a giant replica of a summertime staple, you're a brand ambassador... traveling around in a giant, moving hot dog!
Those chosen will attend a two-week course known as Hot Dog High where you'll learn everything you need to about being a Hotdogger.
For more and info & details on how to apply (by January 31st) head here.