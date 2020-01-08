Oscar Mayer Is Hiring Weinermobile Drivers For 2020

Think you've got what it takes to be a WEINERMOBILE NAVIGATOR, Oscar Mayer is ready to hire that they are hiring twelve individuals to drive their six Weinermobiles around the country in 2020.

Now, before you march into your current bosses office and threaten to walk out in a trail of mustard and relish, here's what you'll be grilled on. The Hotdogger doesn't just drive, oh no. The Hotdogger will travel from coast-to-coast visiting servicemen and women, grocery stores, charity events, and much, much more. So, the ideal Hotdogger will need a bachelor's degree in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing. After all, you aren't being hired just to be a person driving a giant replica of a summertime staple, you're a brand ambassador... traveling around in a giant, moving hot dog!

Those chosen will attend a two-week course known as Hot Dog High where you'll learn everything you need to about being a Hotdogger.

For more and info & details on how to apply (by January 31st) head here.