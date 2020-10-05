District Attorney reopens case into 2009 killing of Oscar Grant

The Alameda County District Attorney has announced that the circumstances around the shooting death of Oscar Grant are once again being investigated. The 22-year old Grant was killed by a BART police officer at the Fruitvale BART station in the early morning hours of January 1, 2009.

#BREAKING: Alameda County DA reopens investigation into 2009 shooting death of Oscar Grant https://t.co/exrRi85Cqe pic.twitter.com/QIcBWo9Ywq — KRON4 News (@kron4news) October 5, 2020

The DA cited the request of Grant's family and the trial being transferred to Los Angeles County as reasons for needing to reopen the investigation. Here's more of Attorney O'Malley's statement:

Full statement from Alameda DA Nancy O’Malley on reopening investigation of 2009 killing of Oscar Grant by BART PD: pic.twitter.com/F8KlfmoXnb — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) October 5, 2020

Johannes Mehserle was convicted and spent two years in prison.

The @AlamedaCountyDA has agreed to reopen its investigation into the 2009 shooting death of Oscar Grant by @SFBART. A transit officer was convicted of involuntary manslaughter but other officers were at the Fruitvale Station in Oakland at the time pic.twitter.com/zY4gZknvvw — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) October 5, 2020

The events of that evening were famously chornicled in Ryan Coogler's 2013 film, 'Fruitvale Station,' starring. Michael B. Jordan.