District Attorney reopens case into 2009 killing of Oscar Grant

Grant was killed on January 1, 2009 at Fruitvale Station

October 5, 2020
Dallas
Oscar Grant protest

The Alameda County District Attorney has announced that the circumstances around the shooting death of Oscar Grant are once again being investigated. The 22-year old Grant was killed by a BART police officer at the Fruitvale BART station in the early morning hours of January 1, 2009.

The DA cited the request of Grant's family and the trial being transferred to Los Angeles County as reasons for needing to reopen the investigation. Here's more of Attorney O'Malley's statement:

Johannes Mehserle was convicted and spent two years in prison. 

The events of that evening were famously chornicled in Ryan Coogler's 2013 film, 'Fruitvale Station,' starring. Michael B. Jordan.

