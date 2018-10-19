Orionid Meteor Shower To Peak This Weekend

Created by the wake of Halley's Comet, the Orionid meteor shower happens from October 2nd to November 7th, but the best time for viewing it will be this coming weekend.

The peak of the shower is expected to occur early Sunday morning. That's when you might be able to see 20 to 30 meteors per hour, fog permitting.

These meteors are some of the fastest you'll see, as well. This shower works in a 12-year cycle where some years 80 to 90 meteors can be visible per hour.

For more, head to Thrillist.