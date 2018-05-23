Oracle Arena Hosting Watch Party For Game 5 Of The Western Conference Finals

Thursday night presents a very crucial game in the Golden State Warriors season. The Western Conference Finals are tied up 2-2 & the Warriors have to travel to Houston for Game 5. Oracle Arena will be rocking for the pivotal game, though, as a watch party is being held inside the Dubs home arena.

-- Ain't no party like a Dubs watch party --



Join us for some fun on #WarriorsGround to watch the Dubs take on the Rockets in Game 5 » https://t.co/SkPWwWWjSB pic.twitter.com/101dM5gAAT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 23, 2018

Tickets are $20 and parking at the arena is $10. Parking opens at 4:30, doors are at 5 PM & the game starts at 6 PM this Thursday.

