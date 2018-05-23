Oracle Arena Hosting Watch Party For Game 5 Of The Western Conference Finals

May 23, 2018
Thursday night presents a very crucial game in the Golden State Warriors season. The Western Conference Finals are tied up 2-2 & the Warriors have to travel to Houston for Game 5. Oracle Arena will be rocking for the pivotal game, though, as a watch party is being held inside the Dubs home arena.

Tickets are $20 and parking at the arena is $10. Parking opens at 4:30, doors are at 5 PM & the game starts at 6 PM this Thursday.

For more, head to the Facebook event page.

