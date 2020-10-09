Online movement aims to get Jeff Goldblum to play Mike Pence's fly on 'SNL'

Since that fly landed on Mike Pence's head during Wednesday night's Vice Presidential debate the internet has been full of jokes on the subject. Now, 'Saturday Night Live' fans are hoping that the sketch comedy show can cast the perfect actor to portray the fly - Jeff Goldblum, who starred as a scientist that morphed into a house fly in 1986's 'The Fly'.

LORNE MICHAELS... I IMPLORE YOU... PLEASE... GET JEFF GOLDBLUM TO PLAY THE FLY ON @NBCSNL THIS WEEKEND!!! #VPDebate — Max Preston (@MaxSkyNews) October 8, 2020

We'll surely see Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris once again this weekend while Jim Carrey & Alex Baldwin are also likely to return as Biden & Trump.

Jeff Goldblum reading the text from Lorne Michaels asking if he's available to play the fly during the cold open on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/TRTQVoZsXY — LenaForCongress (@LenaForCongress) October 8, 2020

Goldblum previously hosted episodes of 'SNL' in 1993 & 1997.

Meanwhile, the show will have a last-minute musical guest as Jack White fills in for Morgan Wallen after the country singer was seen partying without a mask.