Onesie Bar Crawls Coming To San Francisco And San Jose In November

Before we get to Santa Con in December how about you get comfy to drink at one of these onesie bar crawls coming to the Bay Area in November. We Love Pub Crawls are hosting ones in San Francisco on Saturday November 10th & San Jose on Saturday November 17th.

Tickets are currently $20 & rise to $30 as the event gets closer. Here's what each crawl offers:

★ Free LED wristband for free cover and discounted drinks

★ Free LED pacifier

★ Free LED flashing glasses

★ Crawl 5+ Venues at America's #1 Onesie Party

★ All cover charges Waived

★ 80s DJ party

★ 90s DJ party

★ Y2K DJ party

★ Closing party

★ Exclusive Drinks Specials at all venues

★ Exclusive Food Specials and some fabulous regular Happy Hour food specials

The San Francisco one begins Raven Bar (1151 Folsom St.) at 6 PM on 11/10 & extends until midnight. Tickets for SF can be purchased here.

The San Jose one kicks off at The Brit (173 W Santa Clara St.) at 4 PM on Saturday November 17th and extends until 10 PM. You can grab tickets for that one here.

For more head to the Facebook event page.