One Of The Most Hacked Passwords Online: blink182

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre published their findings of the most commonly hacked password and some obvious ones made the top 5 including "123456' (used by 23.2 million people), "123456789," "qwerty" & of course, "password". While basic ones made the top 10, sports teams, fictional characters, and one particular band name have also become the most commonly hacked. "blink182" is the most used band name turned password & the NCSC recommends that if that's yours, you should change it ASAP.

Superman was the commonly-used & hacked fictional character used as a password then many English Premier League soccer tearms & the Dallas Cowboys insired the most commonly-hacked sports team-related passwords.

The NCSC recommends using three random, but memorable terms in a password & not to use the same one across multiple sites. For more head to CNN.