One High School Is Making Headlines For Having An "Adulting Day"

You often hear people say they wish that they would have learned real-life lessons in school. Well, one High School in Kentucky is now making headlines for having an "Adulting Day" where students are being taught about filing taxes, cooking, changing tires, how to talk to poilice during a traffic stop, and more.

A Kentucky high school held an "Adulting Day" for its students, teaching them about real-world lessons like cooking, changing tires and managing their finances https://t.co/hsQ20JYzzt — WSMV News4 Nashville (@WSMV) December 14, 2018

Bullitt Central High School in Shepersville, Kentucky had administrators who got the idea after seeing posts on Facebook from adults who said they'd wish they had been taught these necessary life skills in high school.

Seems like a common sense idea, yeah?