One Bedroom Rent Prices Plummet Across Bay Area In June

As renters continue an exodus from San Francisco amidst the Coronavirus pandemic one-bedroom rents have fallen by more than double digits in San Francisco from June 2019 to June 2020. They are down 11.8% and the average one-bedroom is now $3,280.00 a month - still the most expensive in the country.

The peninsula's 1BR rents slid even further YoY:



⬇️ 15.1% in Mountain View

⬇️ 13.5% in Menlo Park

⬇️ 11.1% in Palo Alto

⬇️ 15.7% in Cupertino — Anthemos Georgiades (@anthemos) July 1, 2020

Rates are also way down in Mountain View (the home of Google), Menlo Park (the home of facebook) & Cupertino (the home of Apple) as tech workers continue to be able to work from home.

Meanwhile, one-bedrooms in Sacramento went up 8% from this time last year and now average $1,360.00 a month.

Here's the top 10 most expensive one-bedroom rents in the U.S. for June 2020:

1. San Francisco ($3,280 / month)

2. New York $2,890

3. Boston $2,410

4 (tie). Oakland $2,300

4 (tie). San Jose $2,300

6. Washington, DC $2,270

7. Los Angeles $2,150

8 (tie). Miami $1,800

8 (tie). Seattle $1,800

10. San Diego $1,750