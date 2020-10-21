Once feared closed, SF's Tommy's Joynt reopens October 29th

In early September rumors that iconic San Francisco hofbrau Tommy's Joynt was permanently closed were quickly dispelled and less than two months after that feared closure it's set to reopen on October 29th.

Tommy's Joynt looks to reopen this month and save 2020 with a pandemic version of the Thanksgiving dinners it’s known for.https://t.co/81anpnOs4i — Chronicle Food (@SFChronicleFood) October 21, 2020

Tommy's Joynt has been around since 1947 and is a popular pre & post-show spot for those going to concerts at venues like The Regency Ballroom & Great American Music Hall. They'll reopen with reduced hours and a smaller menu, but you can still expect to-go versions of Thanksgiving meals in November.

This news comes as San Francisco has progressed into the state's Yellow tier of COVID-19 reopening and indoor dining capcity can increase to 50% on November 3rd.