Oliver Tree Announces "Farewell Tour" With Date At Oakland's Fox Theater In September

Santa Cruz native & scooter-obsessed "vape god" Oliver Tree is riding high on his hit "Hurt" and has announced his biggest Bay Area show yet...but it's also one of his last shows? He's calling his upcoming tour his last one and it comes to Oakland's Fox Theater on Thursday September 26th.

Pre-sale is Thursday June 13th at 10AM with the password 'here' & general on sale is Friday June 14th at 10AM. You can get tickets here.

Here he is explaining to us how a devastating scooter accident lead to his career in music.