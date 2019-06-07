Oliver Tree Announces "Farewell Tour" With Date At Oakland's Fox Theater In September
Santa Cruz native & scooter-obsessed "vape god" Oliver Tree is riding high on his hit "Hurt" and has announced his biggest Bay Area show yet...but it's also one of his last shows? He's calling his upcoming tour his last one and it comes to Oakland's Fox Theater on Thursday September 26th.
Dear fans, it pains me to say this but this will be my last and final tour. If you ever wanted to see me, now’s your chance. Join me for one last epic night together! Tickets on sale next week, sign up for early access on my website. Thanks for everything. Goodbye, farewell from your old pal Oliver Tree.
Pre-sale is Thursday June 13th at 10AM with the password 'here' & general on sale is Friday June 14th at 10AM. You can get tickets here.
Here he is explaining to us how a devastating scooter accident lead to his career in music.