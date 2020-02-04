Olive Garden Offering Breadstick Bouquets For Valentine's Day

February 4, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Breadsticks

chas53 / Getty Images

Categories: 
Food & Drink

Olive Garden is bringing back their breadstick bouquets for Valentine's Day 2020 and it comes with a Valentine's to-go dinner for two all for $34.99 (prices vary by location).

You can pick them up starting on February 13th and here's what your to-go meal will include:

  • Soup or salad
  • Five cheese marinara or Alfredo dipping sauces
  • Shareable Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo
  • Shareable Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu

So, you can celebrate with plenty of carbs this Valentine's Day. To order in advance head here.

Tags: 
Olive Garden
Breadstick Bouquet