Olive Garden Offering Breadstick Bouquets For Valentine's Day

Olive Garden is bringing back their breadstick bouquets for Valentine's Day 2020 and it comes with a Valentine's to-go dinner for two all for $34.99 (prices vary by location).

You can pick them up starting on February 13th and here's what your to-go meal will include:

Soup or salad

Five cheese marinara or Alfredo dipping sauces

Shareable Five Cheese Ziti al Forno or Chicken Alfredo

Shareable Black Tie Mousse Cake or Tiramisu

So, you can celebrate with plenty of carbs this Valentine's Day. To order in advance head here.