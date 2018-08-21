Olive Garden Brings Back The Unlimited Pasta Pass And Now You Can Get A Year of Unlimited Pasta

Olive Garden is reviving their Unlimited Pasta Pass and 23,000 of them are set to go on sale on Thursday August 23 at 11 AM (PST) at pastapass.com.

--THIS IS NOT A DRILL-- #PastaPass is back! This year, purchase a Pasta Pass or our new ANNUAL Pasta Pass. That’s right—52 weeks of unlimited pasta—can you handle it? -- Sale starts 8/23 at 2 p.m. https://t.co/2XILmazlCj pic.twitter.com/sWUpXb9AZc — Olive Garden (@olivegarden) August 21, 2018

The unlimited pasta pass allows you to get never-ending pasta. homemade sauces, breadsticks, soup, or salad for an eight-week period from September 24 - November 18. That pass costs $100 & last year it sold out instantly.

A new version of the pass you can get this year is $300 and allows you all the perks of the above pasta pass, but for an entire year. There's only 1,000 of those being made available.

Good luck?