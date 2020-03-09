Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam to Headline Ohana Festival 2020

OHANA, the annual three-day festival curated by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, will once again bring its mix of powerful headlining sets, standout collaborations and performances from emerging talent.

This year's lineup is packed with incredible artists, including sets from Kings of Leon, Eddie Vedder, Pearl Jam, and many more over the three-day weekend of music.

The weekend will also feature performances by My Morning Jacket, Maggie Rogers, Pretenders, Dermot Kennedy, Durand Jones & The Indications, CAAMP, The Frames, EOB (Ed O’Brien of Radiohead), Mac Demarco, Yola, Mon Laferte, Sharon Van Etten, Broken Social Scene, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Jade Bird, Cavetown, Brian Fallon, Night Moves, Real Estate, Shovels & Rope, Combo Chimbita, Wild Belle, Son Little, Plague Vendor, Greer, Kevin Garrett, La Luz, Amo Amo, Modern Eyes, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Ethan Gruska, The Aquadolls, Liz Brasher, Timmy Curran, Jonny Roundhouse, Pony Bradshaw, Rob Machado and Will Dailey.

The festival returns to Doheny State Beach Friday in Dana Point, CA, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th.

Tickets to this year's OHANA go on sale Friday, March 13th at 10AM. More details are available on the festival's website.