The Offspring Nearly Done With Their First Album Since 2012

Fresh off of their headlining set at the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary celebration at the Shoreline, The Offspring have let us know that they're nearly done with what will be their tenth album & first one since 2012's 'Days Go By'.

The punk rockers have been working once again with producer Bob Rock who produced the band's last two albums.

Guitarist Noodles said to expect what you're used to from The Offspring - "the melody, powerful drums, bass, guitar, it sounds like...us."

2019 marks 35 years since the band's formation & 25 years since their breakout album 'Smash'.

Reports from earlier this year have the new album slated for a fall release and we'll let you know when we get a release date.