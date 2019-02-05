The Offspring Announce Acoustic Show In Santa Cruz

As we wait for the first new Offspring album in seven years, the band has announce a run of acoustic shows on the west coast this spring and the first stop will be at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on Saturday night March 30th.

Back in November we played a couple of short acoustic sets, one of which was to benefit the @Rob_Machado Foundation. It was really cool doing songs all on acoustic guitars. So cool that we’re going to do some more! https://t.co/NSKrLP4K1d pic.twitter.com/5Y41A3G8B1 — Offspring (@offspring) February 5, 2019

Johnny Two Bags of Social Distortion will join them on the tour.

These are full band acoustic shows where the band promises a night of storytelling, beer drinking, and some fun cover songs, as well.

Here's the dates for the acoustic tour:

3/30/19 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst

3/31/19 | Stateline, NV | Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room

4/2/19 | San Luis Obispo | Fremont Theater

4/3/19 | Sacramento, CA | Ace Of Spades

4/4/19 | Ventura, CA | Ventura Theater

Tickets go on sale Friday February 8th at 10 AM.