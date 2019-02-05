The Offspring Announce Acoustic Show In Santa Cruz

February 5, 2019
As we wait for the first new Offspring album in seven years, the band has announce a run of acoustic shows on the west coast this spring and the first stop will be at The Catalyst in Santa Cruz on Saturday night March 30th.

Johnny Two Bags of Social Distortion will join them on the tour.

These are full band acoustic shows where the band promises a night of storytelling, beer drinking, and some fun cover songs, as well.

Here's the dates for the acoustic tour:

  • 3/30/19 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst 
  • 3/31/19 | Stateline, NV | Harrah's Lake Tahoe - South Shore Room 
  • 4/2/19 | San Luis Obispo | Fremont Theater 
  • 4/3/19 | Sacramento, CA | Ace Of Spades 
  • 4/4/19 | Ventura, CA | Ventura Theater

Tickets go on sale Friday February 8th at 10 AM.

