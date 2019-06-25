The Office Will Be Leaving Netflix In 2021

On Tuesday Netflix revealed that one of the most popular shows on the platform will be leaving in January 2021. The longtime NBC comedy will be moving to the network's own streaming service at that point.

We're sad that NBC has decided to take The Office back for its own streaming platform — but members can binge watch the show to their hearts' content ad-free on Netflix until January 2021 — Netflix US (@netflix) June 25, 2019

More 52 billion minutes of 'The Office' were watched on Netflix in 2018 alone, which accounted for 3% of all Netflix viewing last year. NBCUniversal obviously wants the show back for themselves as they jump into the streaming service wars against the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney's upcoming Disney+ launching this fall.

'The Office' is moving its streaming home from @Netflix when its current deal expires in 2020. #NBCUniversal's forthcoming platform be the exclusive streaming home for all nine seasons of the comedy starting in 2021 https://t.co/3eC54oLB4A pic.twitter.com/hfu2grJxdE — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 25, 2019

Meanwhile, another show that's remained incredibly popular on Netflix, 'Friends,' is expected to be moving to Warner's own streaming service launching in 2020. Netflix paid WarnerMedia $100 million to keep it through 2019, but that'll likely be it for the sitcom on Netflix.