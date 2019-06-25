The Office Will Be Leaving Netflix In 2021

June 25, 2019
On Tuesday Netflix revealed that one of the most popular shows on the platform will be leaving in January 2021. The longtime NBC comedy will be moving to the network's own streaming service at that point.

More 52 billion minutes of 'The Office' were watched on Netflix in 2018 alone, which accounted for 3% of all Netflix viewing last year. NBCUniversal obviously wants the show back for themselves as they jump into the streaming service wars against the likes of Netflix, Hulu, and Disney's upcoming Disney+ launching this fall.

Meanwhile, another show that's remained incredibly popular on Netflix, 'Friends,' is expected to be moving to Warner's own streaming service launching in 2020. Netflix paid WarnerMedia $100 million to keep it through 2019, but that'll likely be it for the sitcom on Netflix.

 

