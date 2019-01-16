'The Office'-Themed Bar Crawls Coming To SF And San Jose

If you're a fan of 'The Office' & thinking you know a whole lot about the show then you should be aware of these "That's What She Said" trivia pub crawls coming to the Bay Area this spring.

Ok i need friends who like the office.. I’m trynna do this trivia bar crawl — beckyyyy (@Beckyy_Killz) January 13, 2019

Trivia Crawl, who says they're part of the We Love Pub Crawls company who throws the onesie pub crawls you might've heard about before, will be holding these in San Jose on Saturday March 23 & in San Francisco on Saturday April 6.

Tickets to attend the crawls are $20 each & come with a complimentary t-shirt.

Each crawl is from 4 - 10 PM with the San Jose one beginning at The Brit (173 W. Santa Clara St.) & the San Francisco one beginning at Driftwood (1225 Folsom St.) There are 'Office'-themed drink specials at each bar you visit & 4 rounds of 25 trivia questions about the show throughout the course of the night. Dundie awards will be given out at the end of the night to top trivia performers as well as awards for best costumes.

For tickets to SF go here, for San Jose head here. Visit the Facebook event pages for more.