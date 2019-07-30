'The Office'-Themed Bar Crawl Coming To Berkeley In September

Earlier this year there were 'The Office'-themed bar crawls/trivia nights held in San Francisco & San Jose. Now another is set to take place on Saturday night September 7th in Berkeley.

The 'That's What She Said Trivia Bar Crawl' will be from 4 - 10 PM across several bars serving 'The Office'-themed specials. Also expect 3 rounds of 25 trivia questions about the show throughout the course of the night. Dundie awards will be given out at the end of the night to top trivia performers as well as awards for best costumes.

Venues are still TBA and tickets can be purchased here.

For more head to the Facebook event page.