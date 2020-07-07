'The Office' Super Fan Billie Eilish To Be A Guest On Brian Baumgartner's Podcast About The Show

Brian Baumgartner, who portrayed Kevin on 'The Office,' has a new podcast coming out chronicling the history of the show and he's got many of his past castmembers lined up to join him including Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey. He'll also have show super fan, Billie Eilish, joining him for an episode of 'An Oral History Of The Office'.

The 12-episode podcast premieres July 14th and will go into detail about the show's beginning from creator Ben Silverman meeting with UK 'Office' star Ricky Gervais about adapting for American audiences to searching for a network to show it and much more.

As for Eilish, she featured clips from the show on her song "My Strange Addiction" and has previously done interviews with Rainn Wilson.

We'll let you know when her episode becomes available.