The Office Stars Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey Are Starting A Podcast About The Show

September 11, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Frederick M. Brown / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment

Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) & Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) have something very special for 'The Office' fans to look forward to. On October 16th they'll debut the podcast "Office Ladies," where each week they'll break down an episode of the hit comedy.

Calling it "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans" Fischer & Kinsey will give us stories from the set & play trivia with fans.

You'll be able to listen via Stitcher's Earwolf network and wherever else podcasts can be found.

'The Office' ran from 2005 - 2013 and the show's remained popular thanks in part to constant reruns & binge-watching on Netflix. It'll leave the streaming service in 2020 ahead of the 15th anniversary of its premiere (March 24, 2005).

Tags: 
jenna fischer
Angela Kinsey
The Office