The Office Stars Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey Are Starting A Podcast About The Show

Jenna Fischer (Pam Beesly) & Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) have something very special for 'The Office' fans to look forward to. On October 16th they'll debut the podcast "Office Ladies," where each week they'll break down an episode of the hit comedy.

We are excited to be joining the @earwolf team to bring you our new podcast Office Ladies! Each week, @AngelaKinsey and I will watch an episode of The Office and give you all the stories and behind-the-scenes scoop...as well as some BFF banter about our lives. Starts Wed 10/16! pic.twitter.com/EJkpOPI1cw — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) September 11, 2019

Calling it "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans" Fischer & Kinsey will give us stories from the set & play trivia with fans.

You'll be able to listen via Stitcher's Earwolf network and wherever else podcasts can be found.

"The Office" Stars Jenna Fischer And Angela Kinsey Are Launching A Podcast About The Show https://t.co/Gjyk2ueeNb — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) September 11, 2019

'The Office' ran from 2005 - 2013 and the show's remained popular thanks in part to constant reruns & binge-watching on Netflix. It'll leave the streaming service in 2020 ahead of the 15th anniversary of its premiere (March 24, 2005).