There's A Pop-Up Bar Dedicated To 'The Office' And We Need To Go

Earlier this summer Chicago's Replay Lincoln Park opened what might be their most popular pop-up yet, one dedicated to 'The Office'.

Previously, the bar & arcade has transformed into a themed spot dedicated to 'Rick & Morty,' 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia,' & others. This 'The Office' pop-up has already extended its run through Labor Day, and hopefully it'll stick around even longer.

There's all sorts of 'The Office' memorobilia, cardboard cut-outs, themed drinks, and it's always on the bar's TVs. You can order drinks like a Scotch & Splenda, 'That's What She Said,' & the Chili's Margarita.

For more, head to Timeout. If one a pop-up like this makes its way to the Bay Area, we'll let you know.