Odesza Announce New Year's Eve Show In San Francisco
August 22, 2018
Fresh off of their main stage set at Outside Lands 2018 electronic duo Odesza have announced a special New Year's Eve show at The Warfield in San Francisco.
Extremely excited to be doing some intimate NYE shows in LA & SF to close out the year! Pre-sale starts 8.23 at 10AM with password: APART— ODESZA (@odesza) August 22, 2018
12.30 - The Novo - Los Angeles: https://t.co/ELHxTzvMGZ
12.31 - The Warfield - San Francisco: https://t.co/pMtYCPTlqd pic.twitter.com/tFmQIQBCbT
Pre-sale for the show begins at 10 AM on August 23 with the password APART.
General on sale begins at 10 AM on Friday August 24.
The show is 18+ and tickets start at $150. You can grab yours at axs.com.