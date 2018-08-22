Odesza Announce New Year's Eve Show In San Francisco

Fresh off of their main stage set at Outside Lands 2018 electronic duo Odesza have announced a special New Year's Eve show at The Warfield in San Francisco.

Extremely excited to be doing some intimate NYE shows in LA & SF to close out the year! Pre-sale starts 8.23 at 10AM with password: APART

12.30 - The Novo - Los Angeles: https://t.co/ELHxTzvMGZ

12.31 - The Warfield - San Francisco: https://t.co/pMtYCPTlqd pic.twitter.com/tFmQIQBCbT — ODESZA (@odesza) August 22, 2018

Pre-sale for the show begins at 10 AM on August 23 with the password APART.

General on sale begins at 10 AM on Friday August 24.

The show is 18+ and tickets start at $150. You can grab yours at axs.com.