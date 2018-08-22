Odesza Announce New Year's Eve Show In San Francisco

August 22, 2018
Photo by Marc Fong

Music

Fresh off of their main stage set at Outside Lands 2018 electronic duo Odesza have announced a special New Year's Eve show at The Warfield in San Francisco.

Pre-sale for the show begins at 10 AM on August 23 with the password APART.

General on sale begins at 10 AM on Friday August 24.

The show is 18+ and tickets start at $150. You can grab yours at axs.com.

Odesza
San Francisco