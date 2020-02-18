Huge New Oceanfront Campground To Open On Monterey Bay

Four miles of beach near Monterey, California are set to be turned into California's biggest new state park in more than three decades. Taking the space of where the Fort Ord Army Base once operated, $22 million is being put into the project that aims to be complete by 2022.

Major new oceanfront campground to be built along Monterey Bay at former Fort Ord Army base -- first new state parks campground this big anywhere on California coast in more than 30 years. https://t.co/RbFUb3exGr pic.twitter.com/TZ9244XurH — Paul Rogers (@PaulRogersSJMN) February 14, 2020

Funded by state parks bonds money this new state park & campground will be the only one of its kind between Big Sur and Santa Cruz County. It will feature sand dunes over 100 feet high and views of Cannery Row to the south & Santa Cruz to the north. The former military base's beachfront acres have been compared to that of what can be found at Point Reyes in the north bay.

This is all part of an ongoing state project to offer cheaper overnight accomodations for working class families looking to have beach vacations.

