Oakland's Ryan Coogler To Produce 'Space Jam' Sequel Starring Lebron James

September 19, 2018
The long-rumored follow-up to the 90s classic animated film, "Space Jam," has been confirmed with Lebron James set to star & Oakland's own Ryan Coogler to produce.

The Lakers newest star will begin production on the sequel in the summer of 2019 alongside Bugs Bunny, director Terence Nance, and the aforemention Coogler ('Black Panther').

The original "Space Jam" starred Michael Jordan alongside the likes of Bill Murray & others. 

Many online believe the Monstars could be modeled after the Golden State Warriors. We'll see about that...

