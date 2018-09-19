Oakland's Ryan Coogler To Produce 'Space Jam' Sequel Starring Lebron James
The long-rumored follow-up to the 90s classic animated film, "Space Jam," has been confirmed with Lebron James set to star & Oakland's own Ryan Coogler to produce.
LeBron James and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler are teaming up for the long-rumored Space Jam sequel, with production set to being in Summer 2019: https://t.co/NCZg9SEwVe pic.twitter.com/H8zGtUKoYS— Consequence of Sound (@consequence) September 19, 2018
The Lakers newest star will begin production on the sequel in the summer of 2019 alongside Bugs Bunny, director Terence Nance, and the aforemention Coogler ('Black Panther').
-- -- -- pic.twitter.com/Ay6wRaB915— SpringHill Ent. (@SpringHillEnt) September 19, 2018
The original "Space Jam" starred Michael Jordan alongside the likes of Bill Murray & others.
Many online believe the Monstars could be modeled after the Golden State Warriors. We'll see about that...