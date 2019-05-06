Oakland's 'Pothole Vigilantes' Are Patching Up Potholes Overnight
Bay Area roads are notoriously ridden with potholes and the winter's wet weather made things even worse. They're the worst in California and cost drivers over $1,000 a year, per TRIP. Enter the Pothole Vigilantes who as of a few weeks ago have taken to the street of Oakland to patch up pesky potholes in the cover of the night.
Boom! Perkins & Van Buren #Potfull looking forward to the story coverage @marketplaceapm #oakland #potholes
The group has a GoFundMe page that aims to raise $50k for the cause and let the vigilantes know where the most troublesome roads are.
Is Jean & Sunnyslope the next contender? Once we hit $200 in donations or 1,000 likes we will fill this #pothole Venmo donations to @potholevigilantes
Meanwhile, Oakland mayor Libby Schaaf has a proposed plan that would fund $100 million to fixing potholes around the city's neediest areas. For now, you can contact the vigilantes, or call 311 to report potholes.