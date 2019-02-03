Oakland's Kaiser Convention Center Expected To Reopen In 2020

The 215,000 sq. ft., 5,000+ capacity Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center could reopen in 2020. The venue at Lake Merritt is over a century old and has been dormant since 2005, but a $52 million project slated to start in the summer of 2019 to revamp it could very well have it open next year.

After more than a decade, the Henry J. Kaiser Convention Center is expected to open next year. #SoManyGreatShowsThere! https://t.co/wVAFqqruKo — Nikki Blakk (@NikkiBlakk) February 2, 2019

Performers like The Grateful Dead, Primus, Elvis Presley, & many more played shows there, while Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech to 7,000 attendees in 1962 at the Convention Center to commemorate 100 years since the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Plans were originally made to renovate the building back in 2015, but have hit snags along the way. Now it's looking like the area will be revamped as a restored theater, restaurants, office space, and a terrace overlooking the lake with a new promenade.

The historic Calvin Simmons Theater on the westside of the buidling would be getting a revamp as part of the plan, as well.

The building's parking lot and marquee will also see overhauls, but developers plan to keep many of the artifacts that display the convention center's vibrant century-plus history intact.

More updates will come as construction nears.