Oakland's First SantaCon To Be Held This Saturday

December 12, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Fedecandoniphoto | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Entertainment

If last weekend's SantaCon in San Francisco wasn't enough for you, or perhaps you would like to try a potentially more lowkey version of the annual, festive bar crawl, Oakland's first official SantaCon will be held on Saturday December 15th.

The plan is to meet at the Christmas Tree in Jack London Square at noon where the party begins with costume contests, live music, and donations of toys & lightly-used coats. The SantaCon crawl will then commence around the local bars.

An afterparty is planned at the ESports Arena in Jack London Square from 5 PM - 2 AM.

For more head to DoTheBay & the Facebook event page.

Tags: 
SantaCon
Oakland