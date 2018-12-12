Oakland's First SantaCon To Be Held This Saturday

If last weekend's SantaCon in San Francisco wasn't enough for you, or perhaps you would like to try a potentially more lowkey version of the annual, festive bar crawl, Oakland's first official SantaCon will be held on Saturday December 15th.

SantaCon Oakland debuts this weekend in Jack London Square! Bring a donation, stay for the live music and costume contest, plus win VIP tickets to the after party from our friends @DeepEddyVodka.



-- https://t.co/FJUViCu0Ph-- pic.twitter.com/Y1CnsnBZyT — DoTheBay (@DoTheBay) December 12, 2018

The plan is to meet at the Christmas Tree in Jack London Square at noon where the party begins with costume contests, live music, and donations of toys & lightly-used coats. The SantaCon crawl will then commence around the local bars.

An afterparty is planned at the ESports Arena in Jack London Square from 5 PM - 2 AM.

