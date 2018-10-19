Oakland's First Fridays Cancels November Event Over Violence Concerns

October 19, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

Trekandshoot | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Bay Area News

In the wake of a shooting that injured five people near Oakland's annual First Fridays event in October the organizers behind it have canceled the one scheduled for November 2.

| O A K L A N D #oakland #carsofoakland #tbt

A post shared by Sky Oak Co (@skyoakco) on

The popular event held on the first Friday of each month in downtown Oakland features plenty of food, performances and art. It typically draws thousands.

Organizers are reviewing security policies & procedures and hope to bring the event back in December.

Dope!! Exactly what I was missing!! #firstfridays #meltingpot #oakland #baybiz #bayarea @mzvino too bad I didn’t see you earlier. The Town was lit.

A post shared by Rocco Rosé & Spanky (@rockonetime) on

Tags: 
Oakland
First Fridays