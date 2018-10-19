Oakland's First Fridays Cancels November Event Over Violence Concerns
October 19, 2018
In the wake of a shooting that injured five people near Oakland's annual First Fridays event in October the organizers behind it have canceled the one scheduled for November 2.
#Oakland #FirstFriday event scheduled for Nov. 2nd canceled in wake of violence. https://t.co/UbYfe8WVrq— KTVU (@KTVU) October 19, 2018
The popular event held on the first Friday of each month in downtown Oakland features plenty of food, performances and art. It typically draws thousands.
Organizers are reviewing security policies & procedures and hope to bring the event back in December.
