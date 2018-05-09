Oakland's Fenton's Creamery Offering Free Sundaes For Moms On Mother's Day
May 9, 2018
Oakland's legendary Fenton's Creamery (4226 Piedmont Ave.) has a special for moms on this Mother's Day. Moms can get a free petite sundae all day (9AM - 11PM).
Happiness starts in a sundae bowl |@lilyandersen . . . #eastbayeats #oaklandeats #vacaville #dessertfirst #thisisoakland #bayareamom #icecreamcone #icecreamsundae #chocolateicecream #homemadeicecream #5daysfromcowtocone #icecream #visitoakland
The offer is good for one sundae per mom & you should grab one on your way to BFD 2018!
Someone's excited to dive into their sundae! |@k14nation . . . #eastbayeats #oaklandeats #vacaville #dessertfirst #thisisoakland #bayareamom #icecreamcone #icecreamsundae #chocolateicecream #homemadeicecream #5daysfromcowtocone #icecream #visitoakland