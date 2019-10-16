Oakland's Baby Rave Hailed As The "Bay Area's Hottest Dance Party"

Lights, live DJs, dancing...and lots of babies. The Bay Area Children's Theatre has put on Baby Rave for a few years, but new article from the Los Angeles Times & Vice have taken the already monthly sold out dance party to a new level of fame.

Video of At this rave, it&#039;s BYOB: Bring your own baby

The $7 a ticket party is for kids 3 & under & babies 1 & under get to rave for free. It's held one Sunday each month at 3903 Broadway and has quickly become the children's theatre's most popular event.

The LA Times reports parents from all over the Bay Area flock to Oakland for the monthly event and resident DJ E.T. Hazzard says the Sunday morning party should be something that happens everywhere. He also says they're very much about the "PLUR (Peace Love Unity Respect) lifestyle" and that many of the former-raver parents want to instill that upon the next generation.

For tickets to Baby Rave head here.