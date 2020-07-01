Oakland Zoo Reportedly Facing Permanent Closure If It Can't Reopen Soon
They are losing $2.5 million in revenue each month
The East Bay Citizen is reporting that Oakland Zoo Executive Vice President, Nik Dehejia, informed the Alameda County Board of Supervisors that the zoo is facing a permanent closure due to "financial distress". The zoo has been losing $2.5 million in revenue each month since their mid-March closure.
The Oakland Zoo is urging supervisors to recognize them as an outdoor museum, which are a sector of business that has been allowed to operate since June 19th. They've been working with officials to close rides & indoor facilities as well as their outdoor children's theater.
The zoo has also been spending $1.3 million a month on payroll while not receiving any of their usual ticket revenue. It's all especially troublesome because their run by a non-profit.
In related news, the San Francisco Zoo expected reopening of June 29th was delayed and we'll let you know when either Bay Area zoo gets to open their doors.