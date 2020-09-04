Oakland's Uptown Nightclub Announces Permanent Closure
They could no longer keep going under current circumstances.
Oakland's Uptown Nightclub has announced that due to the ongoing pandemic the venue has been forced to close as they can no longer keep paying their rent without generating revenue for the foreseeable future.
Dear Uptown Community, It is with deep sadness that we announce, The Uptown Nightclub will not be reopening. With no date in sight when having live entertainment will be safe, we just cannot afford to continue to pay our rent and other expenses with no income in the foreseeable future. This was a heartbreaking decision and one we put off as long as we possibly could. The Uptown was never a financial investment for us - it was always a labor of love and the dividends it paid are measured in the wonderful friendships that sprung from the shared love of music. Knowing that these friendships will endure despite the closure of our beloved space offers some consolation in these dark days. In the 6 months that our doors have been closed due to the pandemic, we have missed you all so much! We miss the faces we saw nearly everyday and those we saw weekly or monthly when it was the night for 'their' event - be it Active Music Series, The Lucky Devils Band or Two Piece Tuesdays, Moonlight Comedy or Uptown Karaoke, Suavecito Souldies or Fleetwood Macrame, Hanging Garden or Death Guild, 1UPtown with The M.A.D.E. or Hella Gay Dance Party, Hubba Hubba or Risque Riot, Smart Bomb or DAMgrown, Hiero Nights or Nerd Nite, 8x8x8 or I Love You For All Seasons, Punk Black or Dark Sparkle, be it a local band playing their first show, a touring band about to make it big or a music legend. So many talented people have played our stage and so many amazing patrons have been there to enjoy them. It was an honor to make these connections possible. We strived to represent and welcome the diversity of the Bay Area. In that we succeeded and we will be forever proud of this accomplishment. Thank You All for being a part of our lives. And a Very Special Thanks to our fantastic staff who made every event, and our lives, that much better! Thank You Julio, Chloe, Victoria, Fernando, Timothy, Randy, Sam, Sami, Johnny, Casy, Aja, Patricia, Dave, Danny, Brandon, Christina, Zundra, Zola, Ella, Sierra, Eric, Steve & Zoe - we love you! With all our hearts, Robbin Green-Yeh & Ray Yeh
The venue opened in 2005 and featured shows from the likes of Green Day, Tame Impala, Alabama Shakes and countless others.
This comes as Bay Area venues, including the Uptown, lit up red this week to draw attention to the Restart Act aiming to obtain federal funding to remain open until a time live music can return.