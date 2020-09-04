Oakland's Uptown Nightclub Announces Permanent Closure

Oakland's Uptown Nightclub has announced that due to the ongoing pandemic the venue has been forced to close as they can no longer keep paying their rent without generating revenue for the foreseeable future.

The venue opened in 2005 and featured shows from the likes of Green Day, Tame Impala, Alabama Shakes and countless others.

This comes as Bay Area venues, including the Uptown, lit up red this week to draw attention to the Restart Act aiming to obtain federal funding to remain open until a time live music can return.