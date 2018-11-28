Oakland A's Unveil New Howard Terminal Ballpark Plan And Coliseum Redevelopment Project

A year removed from a failed new ballpark plan at Oakland's Laney College, the Oakland Athletics have unveiled their new plan for a ballpark at their desired Howard Terminal location. They also have a plan for what will become of the Oakland Coliseum & Oracle Arena once the team, as well as the Raiders & Warriors depart for their new homes.

-- here it is: our plan to build a new ballpark at Howard Terminal.https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/HtI7zEhrfV — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

A 34,000-seat waterfront ballpark is what the A's hope to open for the 2023 season at the Howard Terminal site. It's just north of Jack London Square and the team hopes to establish a "new & vibrant" waterfront district there. They also have plans for a gondola system that would transport fans over I-880 & railroad tracks to Jack London Square.

The privately financed ballpark will anchor a new, vibrant, waterfront district that will feature housing, including affordable housing, restaurants, retail, small business space, and public gathering spaces. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/xA4KS8F4x4 — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

Meanwhile, the Oakland Coliseum & Oracle Arena will be sitting empty of teams and the A's have a plan that would keep concerts and events at Oracle while developing a multiuse set complexes in the Coliseum site including shops, affordable housing, manufacturing jobs, parks and more. They'd like for it to become a tech hub. A's president Dave Kaval has promised that this will all be privately funded.

We also plan to pursue a second project to redevelop the Coliseum site. There, we seek to transform the current site in ways that will address several specific community needs and opportunities expressed by East Oakland residents. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0 #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/qyAaffvR2F — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

Preliminary plans include a large park, surrounded by substantial new housing, including affordable housing, a skills center, community gathering space, office and retail developments, and restaurants. https://t.co/vLuiX01aT0#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/aCe5dfOYBS — Oakland Athletics ----⚾️ (@Athletics) November 28, 2018

Over the next few months the A's will focus on community feedback and an environmental review process of the Howard Terminal site. If all goes as planned Oakland will have some big things to look forward to in 2023. For more visit Oaklandballpark.com.