After 100+ Years Oakland Bar And Venue The Stork Club Closes

It could reopen at a new location

May 20, 2020
Dallas
After 102 years in business, The Stork Club at 2330 Telegraph Ave. in Oakland has closed its doors due to the Coronavirus shutdown. The long-running nightclub also acted as a venue for anything from bluegrass to punk to indie rock over its many years.

Per Eater SF the club closed due to not having any revenue the last few months and rent got to be too much for it to survive.

"well folks...that’s IT...end of an era & another nail in the coffin of Rock ‘n Roll.” Said the Stork Club's Tuesday Facebook post.

A silver lining is that the club does hope to relocate and open again someday.

 

