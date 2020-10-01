Oakland venue Starline Social Club goes up for sale

October 1, 2020
Oakland has already seen venues like The Stork Club & The Uptown shutter during the pandemic and now another could be on its way out as Starline Social Club has gone up for sale.

The historic 400-cap ballroom & 100-cap sideroom were typically packed on Friday & Saturday nights pre-COVID and despite that the club's owners noted they were barely turning a profit due to a $300k a year mortgage.

Now without shows and no telling when they'll return the building has gone up for sale for $3.2 million and the business for $300,000. Current owners hope whoever buys the space keeps the Starline vision alive, or at least as a cultural arts space for Oakland.

