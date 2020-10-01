Oakland venue Starline Social Club goes up for sale

Oakland has already seen venues like The Stork Club & The Uptown shutter during the pandemic and now another could be on its way out as Starline Social Club has gone up for sale.

The popular Oakland venue Starline Social Club is now on the market after they found themselves in a tough predicament as the bills piled up during the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/1s6yYRAzti — KQED (@KQED) October 1, 2020

The historic 400-cap ballroom & 100-cap sideroom were typically packed on Friday & Saturday nights pre-COVID and despite that the club's owners noted they were barely turning a profit due to a $300k a year mortgage.

Now without shows and no telling when they'll return the building has gone up for sale for $3.2 million and the business for $300,000. Current owners hope whoever buys the space keeps the Starline vision alive, or at least as a cultural arts space for Oakland.