An Oakland Safeway Had Its Liquor License Suspended After Selling Alcohol To Minors For Three Years

August 8, 2019
Dallas
The Safeway at College & Claremont (6310 College Ave.) in North Oakland has had its liquor license revoked for a 60-day period due to separate incidents of selling alcohol to minors since 2016.

Some reports state that the store sold alcohol to minors numerous times, but per the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control it was three instances over the three year period.

Alcohol sales were suspended immediately as of August 6th and the store will be on probation for three years. If another incident occurs within that time the ABC could pursue further disciplinary action.

 

