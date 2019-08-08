An Oakland Safeway Had Its Liquor License Suspended After Selling Alcohol To Minors For Three Years

The Safeway at College & Claremont (6310 College Ave.) in North Oakland has had its liquor license revoked for a 60-day period due to separate incidents of selling alcohol to minors since 2016.

Liquor license for @Safeway at College & Claremont in North Oakland suspended for 60 days because store sold alcohol 3X to minors in past 3 years, per @CA_ABC pic.twitter.com/K54ACKp3Ns — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 7, 2019

Some reports state that the store sold alcohol to minors numerous times, but per the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control it was three instances over the three year period.

Today California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC)

Agents posted a 60-day Notice of Suspension at the Safeway store located at

6310 College Avenue in Oakland for selling alcohol to minors 3 times in a 3 year period. Alcohol sales are prohibited immediately. pic.twitter.com/WH1ScVlwON — CaliforniaABC (@CA_ABC) August 6, 2019

Alcohol sales were suspended immediately as of August 6th and the store will be on probation for three years. If another incident occurs within that time the ABC could pursue further disciplinary action.