Oakland Rapper Too $hort To Play Camp Fire Benefit Show In San Francisco

November 27, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

(Photo by Frank Micelotta//FX/PictureGroup

Categories: 
Music

Oakland's own Too $hort is doing his part to help raise money for those affected by November's Camp Fire in Northern California. He'll be playing a benefit show at San Francisco's 1015 Folsom on Friday night December 21st & all proceeds will be donated to the North County Valley Foundation.

Recent sizable donations have been made by Bay Area rockers Metallica & Butte County native Aaron Rodgers. The most destructive fire in state history, the Camp Fire is now 100% contained.

Tickets for Too $hort's show are $17 and can be purchased here.

Tags: 
Too $hort
San Francisco