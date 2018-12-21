Oakland Raiders Could Play 2019 Season At AT&T Park

December 21, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Sports

Once the Oakland Raiders play their final home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Christmas Eve they will no longer have a stadium to call home as their new one in Vegas won't be ready until the 2020 season. Several options exist for the team including playing games in San Diego, San Antonio, Reno, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara & now AT&T Park in San Francisco.

It had been reported previously that Levi's Stadium was preparing as if the Raiders would share the place with the 49ers in 2019, but Raiders owner Mark Davis has always been reluctant to the idea. It seems the league does not want the Raiders to play outside of the Bay Area in 2019 making AT&T Park a feasible option.

AT&T has previously hosted college football bowl & all-star games, but would teh San Francisco Giants approve sharing a home with the Raiders for the last few months of their 2019 season?

We should learn more on the Raiders future soon.

Tags: 
Oakland Raiders
ATT Park