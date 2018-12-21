Oakland Raiders Could Play 2019 Season At AT&T Park

Once the Oakland Raiders play their final home game at the Oakland Coliseum on Christmas Eve they will no longer have a stadium to call home as their new one in Vegas won't be ready until the 2020 season. Several options exist for the team including playing games in San Diego, San Antonio, Reno, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara & now AT&T Park in San Francisco.

Exclusive: #Raiders and #SFGiants remain in talks re: #ATTPark. Raiders could play in SF for 2019 season. Team source tells me ‘this is a distinct possibility’. #NFL pic.twitter.com/xhoHf5awJ2 — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) December 21, 2018

It had been reported previously that Levi's Stadium was preparing as if the Raiders would share the place with the 49ers in 2019, but Raiders owner Mark Davis has always been reluctant to the idea. It seems the league does not want the Raiders to play outside of the Bay Area in 2019 making AT&T Park a feasible option.

This falls within the #49ers territorial rights within the market, sources say. In other words, the #Raiders can’t unilaterally move there. https://t.co/p8nAnpiv0Y — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2018

While w/the @raiders, I evaluted the possibility of using @SFGiants facility on an interim basis - it’s feasible from a football standpoint, but Giants @MLB and @MLB_PLAYERS must determine if they’re comfortable w/impact on the field. https://t.co/QcwsfWMetb — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 21, 2018

AT&T has previously hosted college football bowl & all-star games, but would teh San Francisco Giants approve sharing a home with the Raiders for the last few months of their 2019 season?

Yes, #Raiders would need blessing from @mlb @nfl and maybe even @49ers. It’s all viable. #NFL does not want the mess (and nor does #Gruden I assume) of having Raiders play away from Bay Area in 2019. And hi @AmyTrask! https://t.co/qjax5TkP2m — Raj Mathai (@rajmathai) December 21, 2018

We should learn more on the Raiders future soon.